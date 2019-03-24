Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Margaret McConnell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lillian Holmes McConnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Lillian Holmes McConnell Obituary
MARGARET LILLIAN HOLMES MCCONNELL Raleigh, N.C. - Margaret McConnell, 89, of Cary - formerly of Wilkesboro and Wilmington, N.C. - died peacefully on March 17, 2019. Born in Wilmington on July 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Clayton Carr Holmes, Sr. and Lillian Pridgen Holmes. Margaret graduated from New Hanover High School and the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC-Greensboro). She and her husband, the late Benedict Yates McConnell, began their 55-year life together in Charleston, S.C. Margaret and Yates raised four sons in Charleston, Charlotte, and Rockingham, N.C., and Greenville, S.C. She taught elementary school, sang in a women's barbershop chorus, worshipped and served in her local Presbyterian churches, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and with several local humane societies - one of which (Humane Society of Wilkes) she helped establish. Her greatest joy, however, was her large, loving and much-loved family, and she will be missed greatly by them all. Margaret is survived by son Franklin Y. McConnell and his wife, Zia, of Brevard, N.C.; son F. Lee McConnell and his wife, Charlotte, of Wilkesboro, N.C.; son Alan H. McConnell and his wife, Sharon, of Apex, N.C.; son Clayton R. McConnell and his wife, Libby, of Reston, Va.; grandchildren Katie (Robert) Weinbach, Ian, Anna, Austin, Brighton, Clare Beth, Yates, and Forrest McConnell; and great grandchildren Lucas and Reagan Weinbach. Also surviving are Margaret's sister, Beatrice Holmes (E. Chester) Watts of Decatur, Ga. and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Clayton Carr Holmes, Jr. and Frederick William Holmes. Funeral arrangements are being made by Andrews Mortuary of Wilmington and will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Wilkes, attn: The Buffie Fund, P.O. Box 306, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now