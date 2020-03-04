|
MARGARET MCLEAN GREEN Margaret McLean Green, 89, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Margaret was born on October 2, 1930 to Daniel H. Green, Sr. and Mabel Hudson Green in Lillington, NC. She graduated from Campbell College in 1951 and The Women's College of the University of North Carolina (now known as UNCG) in 1954. She was an architectural designer in Raleigh and Wilmington. She was an active member at Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC where she sang in the choir. In later life, she volunteered at the Cape Fear Hospital. She enjoyed music and travel. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel H. Green, Sr. and Mabel Hudson Green; her siblings Billy Green, Charles "Pete" Green, and Mary Christ; as well as her brothers-in-law Bill Mason and Ron Christ. She is survived by her sister, Anne Mason (Wilmington, NC) and brother, Daniel H. Green, Jr. (Lillington, NC) as well as sisters-in-law Doris Green, Jean Green and Janie Green (all of Lillington, NC). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at Winter Park Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Teachey. A time of visitation will follow the service. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 20220 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Union Christian Church Cemetery in Lillington, NC. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Lawson. A time of visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Friends of Israel (www.foi.org), Winter Park Baptist Church (4700 Wrightsville Ave. Wilmington, NC) or Pleasant Union Christian Church (2164 Neills Creek Rd #6115, Lillington, NC 27546). Share memories and condolences with the family @www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 4, 2020