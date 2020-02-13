|
MARGARET MOORE Margaret Moore, 82, of Clemmons, NC passed away on Monday February 10, 2020 after bravely battling ovarian cancer for several months. She was a long-time resident of both Wilmington NC and prior to that, Westborough, MA, until moving to Clemmons a little over a year ago. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Moore in 2004, her sister Rosemary O'Donnell in 2016, and her brother Thomas O'Donnell. Peg was born on July 15, 1937 in Staten Island NY to Thomas O'Donnell and Margaret (Pershick) O'Donnell. She obtained a Bachelors' Degree in Nursing at the College of Mt. Saint Vincent in the Bronx, NY, and later a Masters' Degree at Anna Maria College in Paxton MA. She worked for many years as a visiting nurse in the Worcester MA area for the Wachusett Home Health Agency and UMass Memorial. Peg was a kind and compassionate person who always put the needs of her patients, friends and family before her own, and was extremely generous with her time, particularly to those less fortunate than herself. She and Ray were a fixture in the Westboro MA community for many years and devoutly practiced their Catholic faith in St Luke the Evangelist Parish, as they raised their five children. She is survived by her son Patrick Moore and his wife Anne of Oxford MA; her daughter Kerry Eisinger and her husband Patrick Eisinger of Clemmons; her daughter Kathleen Moore of Tampa FL; her son Brian Moore and his wife Carrie of Wilmington, NC; and her son Tim Moore and his wife Mary of Newmarket NH and Vero Beach FL; and eight grandchildren: Ryan, Nicole, Keeley, Casey, Skyler, Charlie, Sam, and Riley. There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that a donation in Peg's name and memory be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston MA. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2020