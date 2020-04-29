|
MARGARET PALIOTTI Margaret A. Paliotti 88, of Surf City died Sunday April 26, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington. Mrs. Paliottti was born in New York to the late John and Frieda Perrin and was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Paliotti and their daughter Margaret Patricia Paliotti. Surviving; her children, Dee Dee Lloyd of Hampstead, Yogi Paliotti (Donna) and Joseph John Paliotti all of Surf City. Five grandchildren, Gary Lloyd, Christopher Lloyd, Savannah Paliotti, John Paliotti, Jency Paliotti, four great grandchildren, Alexsis Lloyd, Taylor Anson, Alliyah Lloyd, Ryleigh Lloyd, Hope Lloyd, niece Barbara McNay and her best friend of 55 years Elma Boyle. Memorial services will be announced later. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 29, 2020