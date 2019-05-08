|
|
MARGARET "PEGGY" ROWLAND-MESITI Margaret "Peggy" Rowland-Mesiti, 92, of Wilmington, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 24, 1927, in New York, NY, to the late Robert Sheridan and Ann Rigney Sheridan. Peggy raised her children on her own, after the death of her husband. She was employed at the Lovell J. Honiss School in Dumont, NJ. Peggy lived at The Cape in Wilmington, NC for over 20 years. She loved to dance and enjoyed shopping at Belk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, John T. Rowland, Sr. and Anthony Robert Mesiti; son, Jamie Rowland and brothers, Robert, Larry and Tommy Sheridan. Survivors include her children, John T. Rowland, Jr. (Hilda), Robert "Bob" Rowland (Sabina), William Rowland (Linda), Thomas "T.J." Rowland (Gina), Mark Rowland (Patricia), Rich Rowland and Elizabeth Hoey (Peter); sisters, Nancy Blood, Mary Imhof-Wiget and Judy Finore; brother, Chris Sheridan; sixteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors from 6-9pm, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd., Wilmington, NC. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, 412 Anne St., Wilmington, NC. Entombment will follow at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Hospice, 2550 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 8, 2019