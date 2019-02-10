|
MARGARET SHELTON JONES Margaret "Ditty" Shelton Jones, a longtime resident of Wilmington, succumbed to cancer on January 30, 2019 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on October 8, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred W. Shelton, Jr., she graduated from Norview High School and later received her bachelor's degree from University of Maryland. She was married to George "Buzzy" Jones, who died in 2015. She is survived by her daughters Virginia Lynn White (Mike) and Margaret Leigh Giza (John); her son James Christian White (Darlene); her brothers Alfred W. Shelton III and Ronald P. Shelton; her sister Elizabeth Bruce Shelton; and eight grandchildren. She will be interred with her late husband at First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 10, 2019