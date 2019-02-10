Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Shelton Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Shelton Jones Obituary
MARGARET SHELTON JONES Margaret "Ditty" Shelton Jones, a longtime resident of Wilmington, succumbed to cancer on January 30, 2019 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on October 8, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred W. Shelton, Jr., she graduated from Norview High School and later received her bachelor's degree from University of Maryland. She was married to George "Buzzy" Jones, who died in 2015. She is survived by her daughters Virginia Lynn White (Mike) and Margaret Leigh Giza (John); her son James Christian White (Darlene); her brothers Alfred W. Shelton III and Ronald P. Shelton; her sister Elizabeth Bruce Shelton; and eight grandchildren. She will be interred with her late husband at First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.