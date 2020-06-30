MARGARET SMITH

Vanessa, Walter and Anthony (and Family):

I was very sorry to hear of the passing of your mother, whom we all in the Friendship community affectionately called "Ms. Margaret." She was such a big part of our lives and our growing up, another mother in the community who had our love and respect and was always instructing us on the straight and narrow path. Pure and simple, she was a wonderful person, so openhearted, her door was always open. She was a great listener, patient, welcoming, encouraging, kind------loving and caring. I thank God for the blessing and gift of your mother. So many of us are better men and women because of her. Thanks for sharing her with us all.

Bernard McIntyre, Esquire

Neighbor