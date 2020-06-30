MARGARET SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET SMITH Viewing 5-7 Thurs. 7/2 at Dunn Funeral Home. Graveside service & burial 11am Fri. 7/3 at Friendship Miss. Bapt. Church Cemetery. Dunn FH

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
June 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mae Reatha McAllister
Friend
June 29, 2020
Vanessa, so sorry for you ALL loss!
Jessie Williams
Family
June 29, 2020
So Sorry for your lost, to All the Family!
Jessie Williams
Family
June 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of your lost,praying for the family.
Eloise &Willis Mitchell
Friend
June 29, 2020
Vanessa, Walter and Anthony (and Family):
I was very sorry to hear of the passing of your mother, whom we all in the Friendship community affectionately called "Ms. Margaret." She was such a big part of our lives and our growing up, another mother in the community who had our love and respect and was always instructing us on the straight and narrow path. Pure and simple, she was a wonderful person, so openhearted, her door was always open. She was a great listener, patient, welcoming, encouraging, kind------loving and caring. I thank God for the blessing and gift of your mother. So many of us are better men and women because of her. Thanks for sharing her with us all.
Bernard McIntyre, Esquire
Bernard McIntyre
Neighbor
June 29, 2020
Betty and I truly express our sincere condolences to the family and especially to our dear friend Walter. Were sending love and prayers in this time of sorrow. May HE wrap HIS loving arms around you, covering-you with peace, comfort and strength. With the assurance that your mom is in the presence of the LORD.
Sir Philip & Ldy. Betty Bowden
Friend
June 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family. May the Lord continue to bless and keep each of you.
Shirley Kinson-Jones
Friend
June 28, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to the family and my prayers are with you.
Brenda Johnson
Friend
June 28, 2020
In Loving Memory of Ms Margaret Smith
We are sorry for your loss, and I want you to know that we will be praying for strength, peace and comfort for you and your family.
The Corbett Family
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
I will always love you, Grandma... With tears, I say, for my own selfish reasons, I didn't want to let you go, but my heart understands why you had to leave. I miss you so much, and youll never be forgotten EVER!
-Your Baby
Ebony Rogers
Grandchild
June 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest condolences family. May God lift you up at this time.
Taina M Pierce
Family
June 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Mrs. Margaret. May the Lord bless, keep and comfort you during this time.
Kendra Woods
Friend
June 28, 2020
My Dearest Cousins, please be encouraged, for God is an ever present God and does hear your cry. He's a deliverer, comforter and will mend your broken hearts. Please know that I love all of you and my sincere prayers are with the entire family. God Bless
Bridgette Bordeaux-Cason
Family
June 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Mrs Margaret Smith. May the Lord bless and comfort you all during this difficult time.
Cheryl Davis
June 28, 2020
Sending My Prayers
Barbara Jeane McLeod-Blakeney
Friend
June 28, 2020
Praying for the family
Eddie and Emily Jenkins
Friend
June 28, 2020
Praying for family with love
Eddie and Emily Kenki s
Friend
June 28, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family may God give you peace and comfort during this time.
Rita Holder
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved