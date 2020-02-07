|
|
MARGERY BURKE PAYLOR Margery Burke Paylor passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born on December 23, 1940, to the late Charles Thomas and Marguerite Powell Burke. She was also predeceased by her husband, George Edwin Paylor, Jr.; her son, George West Paylor; and her brother, Charles Pender Burke. She is survived by her niece, Margaret Kerr Burke; and her sister-in-law, Linda (Henry) Robins. Margery was a life-long resident of Wilmington and grew up in Temple Baptist Church, where she taught in the children's department and sang in the Adult Choir for many years. She had worked in the local Boy Scout office and worked for several insurance agencies for many years. Margery was a beautiful lady both inside and outside, and she will be missed by her many friends. Memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church, 1801 Market Street, Wilmington, NC with Dr. Mark Gaskins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Temple Baptist Church Music Program or to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 7, 2020