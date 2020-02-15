|
MARGIE WATTS Margie Watts, 89, of Wilmington, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born October 22, 1930, in Shallotte, NC to the late Charles and Luvada Watts. The family eventually moved to the Mill Village at Spafford Mills. Margie was a member of Gibson Avenue Baptist Church where she received a certificate for 65 years of membership in 2008...the longest membership of the congregation. She had many interests including bowling and watching UNC football and was an avid and sometimes loud fan of the Washington Redskins. Margie was always a very hard worker, having earned awards for perfect attendance at France Neckwear ,She retired well into her 70s from Roses Department Store. Her greatest love and joy came from her nieces and nephews and all her extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Jarrell and Mabel Knighton. Survivors include her sister, Louise Constantineau and numerous nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of ones choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 15, 2020