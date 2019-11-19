Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Winter Park Presbyterian Church
Wilmington, NC
Margor Beach Nye


1940 - 2019
Margor Beach Nye Obituary
MARGOR BEACH NYE Margor was born in Lumberton, NC on December 28, 1940 and passed away in Coeur d'Alene, ID on November 17, 2019. Margor is survived by her husband of 53 years William "Bill"; daughters Marliam Nye (Coeur d'Alene, ID) and Meredith "Meris" (Archdale, NC) Nye and son Baird Nye his wife Deana (Omaha, NB); grandchildren Asha Nye, Noah Dannenberg, Olivia Nye, Jake Dannenberg, Izzy Nye and Liam Nye; step grandchildren Mathew and Brianna Haynes; brother Martin Beach (Ewa Beach, HI) and his wife Ann and their children Robann Beach and Marty Beach and his wife Phyllis, their children Riley and Kalia. Margor was preceded in death by her parents Martha and Van Gordon Beach of Fairmont, NC. Margor was a strong supporter of the less fortunate, volunteering her time in many areas of New Hanover county. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hearing the ocean at Topsail Island. She was a wonderful wife, mother and a friend to those in need. A memorial service will be held at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, Wilmington, NC on her birthday, December 28th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Margor B Nye Memorial Fund at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 19, 2019
