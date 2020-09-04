MARIA TSERMENGA TSANTES My beloved mother and dearest grandmother Maria Tsermenga Tsantes fell asleep in the lord suddenly at The Leland House on August 30, 2020. She was born May 6, 1927 on the island of Ikaria Greece, the daughter of Father Nicholas Tsermenga and Anna Pettinou Tsermenga. She is survived by her daughter Demetria Tsantes Padgett and her husband Sotiris Kolofotias, seven grandchildren Dr. Louis Padgett, Mrs. Maria Padgett Valaetis, Mr. Nicholas Padgett, Melissa , Stephanie, Zoie and Anastasia Padgett, and great grandson Theo ,and lastly one sister Toula Hamos. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. NIcholas Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11. You were always our angel, the light of our lives who will be missed forever, until we meet again. Donations may be made to Pan-Icarian Foundation PO Box 79037 Pittsburgh PA 15216-0037. Please include in the check memo in memory of Maria Tsantes for the old folks home in Ikaria.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store