Marian Andersen Rippy
1922 - 2020
MARIAN ANDERSEN RIPPY Marian Andersen Rippy, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Mrs. Rippy was born in Macon, GA, the only child of Louise Pellew Andersen and Harry Christian Andersen. She was preceded in death by her husband James Fred Rippy Jr., son James Fred Rippy III, and daughter Joyce Rippy Matthews. Mrs. Rippy served as a Red Cross nurses aid at James Walker Hospital during World War II. Later she was a Pink Lady at James Walker Hospital and as a Pink Lady at New Hanover Memorial Hospital. She served as treasurer, vice president, and president of the New Hanover Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Rippy served several terms as chairman and co chairman of the gift shop at the hospital. Mrs. Rippy was an active member of St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church and served two terms as Elder and served on numerous committees including; contemporary worship service committee, worship committee, meals on wheels, unseen guest program, Sanctuary Guild, Vacation Bible School, Kitchen committee, and the Wedding Committee. Mrs. Rippy was a member of the Cape Fear Garden Club, the Carolina Yacht Club, Cape Fear Country Club, and the Junior League. She is survived by her son-in-law Dan Matthews of Rocky Point, NC , Jane Rippy, widow of son James Fred Rippy III of Wilmington, son Allen Rippy and wife Jodie of Wrightsville Beach, grandchildren, Jennifer Messer and husband Flip of Atkinson, NC, Daniel Matthews Jr and wife Jennifer of Rocky Point, NC, Amanda Matthews of Raleigh, NC, James Rippy IV of Atlanta, GA, Louise Lane and husband Jared of Wilmington, Allen Rippy Jr and wife Loren of Wrightsville Beach, Wrenn Dorosko and husband Michael of Wrightsville Beach, and Katie Artemenko and husband Pete of Wilmington. Also surviving are 12 great grandchildren; Danielle Matthews, Chase and Cole Matthews, William Benjamin, Samuel and Kate Artemenko, Maggie, Smith and Luke Dorosko, Allen Rippy III and Carver Marian Rippy. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
I remember growing up with the Rippys. Many fond memories. Very special lady.
Fred and Teresa Parker
Friend
October 10, 2020
Marian was a lady of great faith and an inspiration to us in our Bible Study. She adored her family and kept us all smiling with her humor and wisdom.
She will certainly be missed.
Judy Smith
Friend
October 10, 2020
It was my great pleasure to get to know Mrs. Rippy recently. She was such a dear lady and she and I had fun texting during Carolina basketball games. I introduced her to the banana bread she grew to love. I’m so happy she is where she’s longed to go to be reunited with loved ones there.
Cathey Blake
Friend
October 10, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family. Mrs. Rippy was my favorite customer, she will be missed.
Michelle McDonald
October 10, 2020
I will miss this grand lady. Beautiful inside and out. Peace is with her now. Glory to God for letting us know and love her.
Nancy Brown
Friend
October 9, 2020
Keep the wonderful journey your loved one had close to your heart.
Janet and David Ammons
