MARIAN C. STILL Marian C Still, age 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was a native of Wilmington and lived there her entire life. Marian was a lifetime member of Grace United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and directed the children's handbell choir. Marian was predeceased by her parents, John Marion Cox and Sarah Zulien Cox, and her husband of 62 years, Herbert Abraham Still. Surviving are her 4 children, John Still (Pat), Janet Baggett (Jim), Carolyn Williams (Kerry), and Laura Still. Grandchildren are Kimberly Ward (Shawn), Sarah Baker, Keith Bridges (Kandi), Steven Still (Tamara), Greg Still, Chris Blann (Sara), Christina Heikkila (Bryant), David Williams (Kim). Great grandchildren are Melissa Roberts, Devin Roberts (Emily), Kara Ward, Preston Baker, Carter Baker, Aiden Heikkila, Brandon Williams, Allison Williams, Camille Still, Tessa Still, Silas Still, Stefin Bridges, and Kimberly Bridges. Abiding by her wishes, there will be no service at this time. There will be a family graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Arrangements are being handled by Andrews Mortuary.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 21, 2019