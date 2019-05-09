Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
For more information about
Mariann Kraus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
395 Delano Place
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariann Kraus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariann Kraus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mariann Kraus Obituary
MARIANN KRAUS Mariann Kraus, 63 of St. James, passed away on May 6, 2019. Mariann was born March 13, 1956 to the late Ralph Salemme and Ann Salemme. She and her husband retired to St. James three years ago from New Jersey. She had worked for many years as a preschool teacher and later for many years as a manager for the children's department at several Barnes and Nobles. Mariann was active in the St. James Service Club, the St. James Craft Beer Club, the Cape Fear Fly Fishing Club, and the Novel Ladies of St. James Book Club. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Richard Kraus; two daughters, Kimberly Kraus and fiancée Robert Will, and Alexis Kraus; two brothers, Nicholas Salemme and wife Bernadette, and Lawrence Salemme; and a sister Carolyn Mazza and husband Paul. The family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mariann be made to the Duke Cancer Institute for the purpose of brain cancer research at http://dukecancerinstitute.org. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Members Club in St. James. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now