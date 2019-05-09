MARIANN KRAUS Mariann Kraus, 63 of St. James, passed away on May 6, 2019. Mariann was born March 13, 1956 to the late Ralph Salemme and Ann Salemme. She and her husband retired to St. James three years ago from New Jersey. She had worked for many years as a preschool teacher and later for many years as a manager for the children's department at several Barnes and Nobles. Mariann was active in the St. James Service Club, the St. James Craft Beer Club, the Cape Fear Fly Fishing Club, and the Novel Ladies of St. James Book Club. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Richard Kraus; two daughters, Kimberly Kraus and fiancée Robert Will, and Alexis Kraus; two brothers, Nicholas Salemme and wife Bernadette, and Lawrence Salemme; and a sister Carolyn Mazza and husband Paul. The family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mariann be made to the Duke Cancer Institute for the purpose of brain cancer research at http://dukecancerinstitute.org. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Members Club in St. James. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019