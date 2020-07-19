1/1
Marie Lastinger McCall
MARIE LASTINGER MCCALL "She, whom we love and lose, is no longer where she was before. She is now wherever we are." Marie Lastinger McCall (b.2-14-23 d.7-5-20). Determination and tenacity were hallmarks of Marie's persona: Second of 5 children of Rob and Della Lastinger, she was forced to drop out of high school to help support the family during the Depression. Married James F. McCall at 18, had two boys, leased a small restaurant in her home state Florida, but wanted more out of life. So, she completed the GED, enrolled at Florida Southern College at 29, graduated Magna cum Laude in a 4-yr curriculum in 2 1/2 years while working-and had a baby, another boy! After a few years of elementary teaching (and another boy), she achieved her M.A. at U. of Florida and subsequently became an elementary school principal and served for many years at 3 Jacksonville, FL schools, before retiring to Wilmington to be near son #2, Dr. Dale McCall, an Anthropology professor at UNCW. Marie's passing is mourned by her 4 sons and their wives: Dr. Jim McCall (Sandy), Dale (Jeannie), Alan (Cathie), and Eric (Sarah); her beloved grandchildren Jonathan (Linda), Patrick (Susan), Susan (Todd), and Wesley (Jenna); 9 great-grandchildren; and many friends, especially those who gave loving care to Marie in the final 9 years of her life at The Commons at Brightmore.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
