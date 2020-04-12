|
MARIE LEONA KAVANAGH Marie Leona Kavanagh, 90 years old, pass away peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2020 in Centerfield, Utah. Marie, "Leona", is survived by her children Renette, Greg (Karen), and Michelle (Paul), grandchildren Claire, Kathryn, Julie and Steven. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph D. and M. Marguarite Comeau, siblings Ruth (Bob), Janette (Ted) and Joe (Helen). Leona was the youngest child. Leona was born October 11, 1929 in Meteghan, Nova Scotia, Canada. She attended primary school at Meteghan River School, part of middle school and high school at Sacred Heart Academy, and moved to Lynn, Massachusetts to finish her senior year of high school at St. John the Baptist High School. After high school she worked various part time jobs to save for nursing school. She entered the Melrose School of Nursing in February 1948, and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1951, with her lifelong best friend, Betty Harris. She met and married Don Kavanagh in May 15, 1952. Throughout their early years together, they lived in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and California as Don pursued his career as a Flight Dispatcher with the airlines, and Leona worked as a registered nurse. They settled in St. Louis Missouri, where they raised their three children and she continued to work as a surgical nurse. She retired after 35 years of work in the field and eventually, Don and she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina to retire. Leona loved to volunteer. Leona belonged to the Red Hats Society (www.redhatsociety.com) for many years (yes, they wore red hats, which was one of her favorite things). She served as a docent at the historical Latimer House, which is part of the Cape Fear Historical Society in Wilmington, NC. She enjoyed meeting people and giving tours of the historical house, sometimes in historical attire. Leona also spent several years volunteering at the Convention and Visitors Bureau in downtown Wilmington. This volunteer position seemed to be her favorite because she was able to meet visitors from all over the world. Leona also spent significant time at the Senior Center in Wilmington knitting hats for newborns at the local hospitals. She loved to be involved. Some of Leona's favorite things were her fashionable clothes, boots, gloves and hats. Leona loved to go shopping and read about the latest trends. She was a makeup maven, and never went out of the house without lipstick. As she aged, getting out of the house, going to the beach and trying to be involved was important to her. She loved the ocean, and had incredible memories of fishing with her father in Nova Scotia and helping her mother with various chores. Like a true ocean lover, lobster was her favorite dish! The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers and friends Charlene, Macie and Betsy. Because of your love, care and support, our mother was able to live in her own home until she was 88. This was a gift for her. Thank you. Melissa, thank you for all the homemade soup you brought her, and to Kathy and Star, all your visits and friendship meant the world to mom. Thank you. After Don passed away in 2016, Leona's children moved her to Utah in 2018 to be closer to them. She lived in an assisted living community, close to her daughter Michelle, until she passed away. The family will have a graveside service in Meteghan, Nova Scotia, where Leona and Don will be put to rest. For additional photos, please visit https://www.maglebymortuary.com/manti
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 12, 2020