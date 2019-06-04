|
MARIE M. NEWELL Marie M. Newell, age 90, went home to be with her Lord on May 31, 2019 at Lorie's Home Care in Liberty, NC. Marie was born in Cullman, Alabama on September 29, 1928. She was predeceased by her daughter, Vicki (2016), and husband, Conrad (2017). Marie and Conrad moved from Florida to Wilmington, NC in June 1968 along with their two children, Gary and Vicki. They were both very active at Temple Baptist Church, where they served together, working with the youth, children's ministry, missions, and numerous church boards. Marie was a dedicated mother, an excellent homemaker, and "Mom," to not only her two children, but to all of their friends, "her boys," and "the gang." She was famous in those circles for her cooking and desserts. Her life was a living example of a Proverbs 31 lady, and a testimony to the Lord she served. She was greatly loved by the members and staff of Temple Baptist Church. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." (Psalm 116:15) Marie is survived by her son, Gary Newell and wife, Tammy, grandchildren, Ty, Meagan, Zac, and Parker; her son-in-law, David Sylvester, grandchildren Hannah and Jeremy; along with spouses and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Temple Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00pm. Visitation will follow the memorial service in the church parlor. Conducting the service will be Dr. Mark Gaskins, Pastor of Temple Baptist, and Dr. Del Parkerson, former Pastor of Temple Baptist.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 4, 2019