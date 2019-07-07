|
MARIE NANCE WILKINS CROOM Marie Nance Wilkins Croom, 107 of Wilmington, passed away on July 4, 2019. She was born on December 23, 1911 in Columbus County, NC daughter to the late David and Nina Nance. She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Eunice, Jewell, Amoret; first husband, Jack Wilkins; second husband, Stephen Robert Croom, Sr. and step son, Stephen Robert Croom, Jr. Marie retired from New Hanover Hospital after 20 years as a Pharmacy Technician. She served as a pianist at several churches and nursing homes. Her family enjoyed her homemade biscuits. Marie is survived by her step children: Don Croom and his wife Jane, Gayle Croom and Mickey Stanland; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am on July 10, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery with Rev. Mike Lewis of Wrightsboro Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends after the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wrightsboro Baptist Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 7, 2019