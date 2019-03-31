|
MARIETTA NENONEN SAMPPALA Marietta Nenonen Samppala, 94, of Wilmington, N.C. passed away March 28, 2019 with her family by her side. She was first born to Finnish immigrants, Otto and Anna Siitari Nenonen, August 16,1924, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. In 1947 Marietta married the love of her life Ralph Samppala in Porcupine, Ontario. They started their life together in Cincinnati, Ohio before relocating to Wilmington, N.C. in 1968 when Ralph accepted an engineering position in the new General Electric plant. Surviving are her children David of San Diego, James (Joyce) of Seattle, Ellen (Jon) of Wilmington, Daniel of Wilmington. She is also survived by beloved grandchildren Marea, Paula, Jill, Jenny, Eric, Joy and Dwight. And then the special gift of great grandchildren Isabella, Quinn, Drake, Jonah, Lucas, David, Ellis and Ryan. Her husband Ralph predeceased her in 2010. Marietta was the consummate homemaker providing for and supporting her husband and children, but also in the spirit of her Christian faith she made helping others her mission. From her early days of tutoring elementary school children to read, to being a Hospice volunteer, to delivering Meals on Wheels, to adopting several nursing home residents to visit and support. Helping someone made her happy. Even in her last years, she found ways to help her assisted-living friends at Bradley Creek Health Care. The family of Christians she adopted at Wilmington Bible Chapel since its beginning in 1968 has also been a faithful, growing, and continuing source of strength and friendship for her throughout the years. Longtime neighbors in Long Leaf Acres have cared for her as much as she cared for them....the honest definition of community. Marietta truly lived the example of a life of loving kindness. It is no wonder she was always so loved and admired even in her final years and days...we know that what goes around, comes around. The care team members she so loved at Bradley Creek picked her up and carried her (and us, her children) as she rounded the last curve. For that we are eternally grateful...you are like her in that way. We know that Marietta is already in a better place. In order for us to remember and honor her, there will be a Visitation and Memorial service at 2:00 pm on April 2, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Private family burial service will be at a later time at Marietta's request. The family requests donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC in lieu of flowers. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41 St. Wilmngton, NC 28403. 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 31, 2019