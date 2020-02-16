|
MARILYN HAWLEY STEPHENS Marilyn Hawley Stephens passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 80. She drifted off to sleep and woke up in Heaven with her Valentine, Ben and her son, Gary. She was known by family and friends as the heart of the family. She was married 60 years to Benjamin F. Stephens. A resident of Scotts Hill, NC, for forty-five years. Marilyn was born January 8, 1940 in Durham, NC to the late Alice Wilson (Causey) Hawley and Oney William Hawley. She was a long-time member of Scotts Hill Baptist Church. Marilyn was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. We know we will see her again once we also go to our Heavenly home. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Elaine H. Johnson, two daughter's Deana A. Kiser (E. Michael Kiser II), Christina M. Stephens, Patty R. Stephens, Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Elizabeth S. Wallace (Patrick Wallace), Makinzie J. Causey, Jaycie A. Causey, Clarissa B. Kiser and Mia G. Kiser and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Stephens and son, William "Gary" Stephens, also her sister, Anne H. Zeck. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 7-9 PM, at Andrews Mortuary & Crematory, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. The church services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2 PM, at Scotts Hill Baptist Church, 185 Scotts Hill Loop Road, Wilmington, NC 28411. Burial services will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens immediately following the church service, at 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make a memorial contribution to Scotts Hill Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020