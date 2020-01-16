|
MARION ELIZABETH "BETTY" BROWN BURRISS Marion Elizabeth "Betty" Brown Burriss slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Wilmington, NC on March 29, 1928, the only child of John Raymond Brown and Ethel Lee Batson Brown. Betty is survived by the love of her life, Alfred Kenneth "Ken" Burriss, Jr. to whom she was married for 72 years. She is also survived by their daughters, Ellen Burriss Zeman (Pat) and Janet Burriss Matthews (Tim), eight Grand-children, Bryan Sisk (English), Laney Flora (Lee), Tierney Sisk, Morgan Sisk, Nathaniel Matthews (Julie), Tyler Matthews (Erin), Chelsey Parr (Alex), Spencer Matthews and six great-Grand-children. The family would like to recognize the loving care and wonderful guidance provided by Lower Cape Fear Hospice during the last months of her illness. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or Myrtle Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 5524 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC 28409. The family will receive visitors at 2pm, Saturday, January 18, at the Mausoleum Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A graveside service will follow at 3pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020