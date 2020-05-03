|
|
MARION HOBBS DOUSHARM Marion "Jean" Hobbs Dousharm went peacefully to the loving arms of her Savior on May 1, 2020 with loved ones at her bedside. She was born into this world to Mary Beatrice Hewitt Hobbs and William Dudley Hobbs on December 22, 1934. She was married to William John Dousharm on June 25, 1955, and together they raised six loving children: Leatrice Garcia of Dublin, CA, Valarie Voss of Whitesboro, NY, Celeste Beal of Wilmington, NC, William L. Dousharm of Wilmington, NC, Brian Dousharm of Burgaw, NC and Eric Dousharm of Southern Pines. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, William John Dousharm on June 21, 1979; her parents; siblings Leatrice Joy Hobbs, Dorothy Hobbs Gardner, Forest Miller Hobbs, Harry Hobbs Sr. and Ronald "Scooter" Hobbs. She leaves behind, but will forever remain in the hearts of the following, her children; daughter in-laws: Peggy Dousharm, Sharon Dousharm and Allison Dousharm; son in-laws: Joe Garcia, Kent Voss and Mark Beal grandchildren: James Harper and wife Stephanie, Mary Harper Bennett, Nicholas Harper and wife Katie, Sean Harper and wife Megan, Jennifer Badger and husband Jammie, Johnnie Lubey and Jessica Orendorff , Willie Lubey and wife Heather, Benjamin Beal and wife Megan, Zachary Beal, Rachael Brack and husband Alex, Chris Dousharm, Sara Dousharm and Hawke Kelley and Joseph Dousharm and Emie Fischer; great-grandchildren: Anthony, Gabby, Mauve, Poppy, Layne, Arriana, Wren, Jayden, Jammie, Tyler, Connor, Kendryck, Anthony, Ethan, Gavin, Ela, and expecting June Elizabeth in July; three grand-dogs Riley, Tyler and Tal and her lifelong friend and neighbor Minnie Galloway. An outdoor ceremony will be held at 2PM on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro, New York. In lieu of flowers please send Memorials to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2020