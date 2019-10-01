|
MARION L. HUTCHISON Marion L. Hutchison, 85, died on September 23, 2019 in her Manteo home. She is survived by her eldest daughter Gail F Hutchison and David Vest of Manteo, middle daughter Marguerite Hutchison-Rhodes and Josh Rhodes of Leland, NC, grandchildren Emily Thomason, Kenny Thomason, Billy Thomason and his child Alyssa Thomason. Marion is pre-deceased by her son John K Hutchison, husband William *Bill* Hutchison and her parents Hyman S and Ruth Lipman. Marion was a school teacher and later, a stay at home and then later, a teachers assistant. She lead Girl Scout troops in New Jersey and Maryland and was active with Potomac Presbyterian Church in Potomac, Maryland. She was a woman who lit the room up with her sweet smile and her quiet grace. She enjoyed painting, working on jigsaw puzzles and gathering with her two daughters friends. She was an avid pro-football fan and cheered for her Green Bay Packers through good times and bad. Marion was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019