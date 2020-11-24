MARION LUTHER "BUDDY" SPENCER Marion Luther "Buddy" Spencer, 78, of Wilmington/Leland went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Marion was born December 8, 1941, son of the late William A. Spencer, Jr. and Mary A. Crisp. Also preceding him in death, in 1970, a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Spencer. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 56 years, Joyce Ponder Spencer; his daughter, Shelia Ann Chocallo (Dan) of Navarre Beach, FL; son, Marion Brian Spencer (Sara) of Gulf Breeze, FL; brother, William A. Spencer III (Mary) of Del Rio, TN; sister, Anna V. Daves of Wilmington, NC and grandchildren, Megan and Dalton Chocallo and Liam, Aidan and Nora Spencer. Marion attended New Hanover High School and later received a Business Administration degree from the University of NC at Wilmington. He served in the US Air Force with honorable discharge in 1967. He co-founded and was the Business Operator for Lensoptics, Inc. and Optico Opticians for 30 years. He was a member and past president of the National Association of Accountants Wilmington Chapter, Port City Kiwanis Club and the Exchange Club of Greater Wilmington. He was also a long time, faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. We would like to express our gratitude to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and especially to Nurse Kateri for their caring professionalism through this difficult time and also to Grace Baptist church for their continual prayers and support. Due to Covid-19, there will be no scheduled visitation or memorial service at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com