Marion McKay Bracey

Marion McKay Bracey Obituary
MARION MCKAY BRACEY, SR. Marion McKay Bracey Sr., 81, of Council, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents:Samuel Grady Bracey and Lucy Mckellar Bracey, his wife Urmia Jane Bracey and one sister Diane Rowell. Marion leaves behind one son: Coy Bracey (Karen) of Council; two daughters: Rhonda Skipper (Jack) of Council; Freda Stephenson (Mike) of Wilmington; three brothers: Alfred Bracey of Minturn, SC; Jimmy Bracey of Hamer, SC and Sammy Bracey of Little Rock, SC; two sisters: Delores Smith of NC and Linda B. Rice of Lumberton, NC; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A funeral service is planned for Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a viewing from 1-1:45 pm at Carvers Creek United Methodist Church in Council with Rev. Jimmy Tatum officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall at the conclusion of the services.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 23, 2019
