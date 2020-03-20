|
MARJORIE BAZEMORE THOMPSON Marjorie Bazemore Thompson, 78, of Wilmington, NC (formerly Fayetteville, NC) passed away on March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. Margie was preceded in death by her husband Robert Thompson and stepdaughters Selina Thompson and Nancy Willetts. Margie is survived by her son Edward Scott Barham of Wilmington, NC; sisters Carolyn Hillman of Willow Springs, NC and Mary Joyner (Charlie) of Rockingham, NC; grandchildren Heather Chisenhall (Bryan) of Chicago, IL; Brittany Potter (Josh) of Wilmington, NC; Bobby Caroon of Wilmington, NC, and Tristan Barham Tillery; grandchildren Liam and Schulyer Chisenhall of Chicago, IL; and many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from Noon-2pm at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC. A funeral will be held at 3pm on March 21, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, NC. Burial will follow the service at Cross Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville, or .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2020