MARJORIE BROWN GAUSE Marjorie Brown Gause, 93, of Rocky Point, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with her family by her side. Marjorie was the mother of three daughters, Betty Hoffman, Bonnie Hayes, and Brenda Ingraham; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. A son, J.B. "Buddy" Brown, Jr. preceded her in death. She had a strong Christian faith and wanted everyone to know that "we should all cherish each day we have together." She was a proud member of the Royal X,Y,Z's Red Hat Society. Marjorie maintained a strong will to live. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to New City Hope Church Ministry at https://newcitytpa.churchcenter.com/giving/to/jessica-mcginnis to support Marjorie's great-granddaughter's ministry. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 18, 2019