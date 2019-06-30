|
MARJORIE PRIOR MAYNARD Marjorie Prior Maynard died June 29, 2019, in Wilmington, N.C., at age 94. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 31, 1925. She was the daughter of Mallam John Prior and Marjorie McFadden Prior. She was raised in the beautiful village of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., in a home which overlooked the Hudson and the Palisade cliffs to the western side of the river. She was inspired as an artist by the natural beauty of that environment and the community of artists and sculptors who were her neighbors. World War II occurred during her formative years and she always remembered the boys who never came home from the war. She never tired of telling of the exuberant joy in her family and her town as they cheered the returning soldiers and sailors with signs that said "Welcome Home," "Thank You," and "We Love You" from the banks of the river as they sailed up the Hudson on their way home. She attended the Traphagen School of Design and the New School in N.Y.C. and moved to Atlanta where she married her beloved husband, Marion Russell Maynard, Jr., (DOD 2/16/95). They raised their three sons in Greensboro, N.C. She never lost her little girl's pure and enthusiastic faith in the goodness of life and the beauty of nature. Her treasured paintings are a testament to her love of natural beauty. She loved to work hard and she was always a pillar of strength, courage and optimism. During the protracted illness that resulted in her death she constantly radiated love and gratitude inspiring to her care-givers and to all around her. Her family has been showered by her all-embracing unconditional love in a way that will live on for generations. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Marion Russell Maynard, Jr., who died much too early at age 72. They adored one another and their children. They were a beautiful couple and wonderful loving parents. They were members of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC. She is survived by her three sons, three daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Russell M. Maynard together his wife, Deborah Shoemaker; Mallam John Maynard together with his wife, Robin Maynard, their daughter Molly Maynard and her husband, Yonton Mehler and their children (Marjorie's great-grandchildren) Koby and Ally; Mark Lee Maynard together with his wife, Anna Maynard, their daughter Mary Elizabeth Maynard Catala and her husband Gabriel Catala and their children (Marjorie's great-granddaughters) Margaret and Emelia; Mark Lee Maynard Jr., and his wife, Janna Maynard and (Marjorie's great-granddaughter) Eleanor, Matthew Maynard and his wife Christine Maynard, and Michael Maynard. Marjorie was predeceased by her brother Peck Prior and is survived by her loving sister, Catha Prior Hesse. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and care-givers who were so kind to her during her illness. There will be a private family memorial service and the family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019