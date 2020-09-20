1/
MARJORIE TAYLOR WAY Marjorie Taylor Way: Born: April 19, 1942 Died: June 20, 2020 The graveside funeral and burial service for Marjorie Taylor Way, of Wrightsville Beach, NC will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Buckhorn Baptist Church on Highway 258 in Como, NC. Reverends Richard Aylor and Hannah Vaughan of First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, NC will conduct the service. Friends and acquaintances of Marjorie and her family are respectfully invited to attend. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service on the church grounds. To respect guests during this period of the Covid-19 virus, local guidelines of face masks and social distancing will be observed. You can view Marjorie's full obituary at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Memorials can be made to the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society, 126 South Third Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or the Wrightsville Beach Museum, 303 West Salisbury Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
