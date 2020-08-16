MARK ALLEN SELLERS Mark Allen Sellers, 57, formerly of Wilmington NC, unexpectantly passed away on July 22 2020 in Asheville NC. He was born in Augsburg Germany on March 3, 1963 to Army Captain Al Sellers and Gloria B Sellers both of Wilmington. In his younger years Mark honorably served his country as a highly skilled combat medic in the United States Army which led him to pursue a career in healthcare as a civilian. Mark's lifelong passion was music. As a gifted songwriter and musician, his creative abilities were immeasurable. A self-taught guitarist from the age of fifteen he formed many long and lasting friendships through his art, playing lead guitar and singing vocals in countless bands throughout his lifetime. Mark's inherent gift of storytelling through his music and lyrics produced an impressive amount of original works as well. Along with his five beloved children and darling granddaughter, he is also survived by his loving mom and dad, a brother, two sisters, and a lifetime of family and friends. Those who were fortunate to have known him will undoubtedly miss his encouraging words., humble heart, and sincere gratitude which he strived to express in his every day. The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to the special people at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville whose genuine care and compassion greatly enriched his life. Words alone can't define the essence of Mark or the hollow heaviness in our hearts as we grieve this loss. Though we find comfort in his faith and ours, in our Lord, Jesus Christ for His promise of peace and everlasting life. Family and friends will be notified when arrangements for his memorial service have been finalized. "Wishing well don't run dry before tomorrow and we'll get by"~ Mark Sellers Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
