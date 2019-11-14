|
MARK LORNE ESTABROOK Mark Lorne Estabrook died November 11 2019. He was 58 years old. Mark leaves behind his cherished mother Faye Estabrook, his doting sisters Vanessa Plotner and Lisa Estabrook, his brother Stan Plotner, the apple of his eye his niece Kara Plotner and his beloved nephews Dustin Estabrook and Brennan Plotner. His father Bob Estabrook preceded him in death. He also leaves behind a wonderful extended family of Aunts, Uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly. His family was his rock. They gave him strength and joy. A special shout out to his best buddy Darryl-everybody needs a friend. Mark loved people. He loved to laugh and he loved life. We leave you with his favorite reminder " life is a gift". Memorial service to be held Saturday the 16 th 11:00 at First Baptist Activity Center. 1939 Independence Blvd. Memorials May be made to UCP 500 Military Cut Off 28405
