Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coastal Cremations-Wilmington
6 Jacksonville St.
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 392-6032
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Activity Center
1939 Independence Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Estabrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lorne Estabrook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Lorne Estabrook Obituary
MARK LORNE ESTABROOK Mark Lorne Estabrook died November 11 2019. He was 58 years old. Mark leaves behind his cherished mother Faye Estabrook, his doting sisters Vanessa Plotner and Lisa Estabrook, his brother Stan Plotner, the apple of his eye his niece Kara Plotner and his beloved nephews Dustin Estabrook and Brennan Plotner. His father Bob Estabrook preceded him in death. He also leaves behind a wonderful extended family of Aunts, Uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly. His family was his rock. They gave him strength and joy. A special shout out to his best buddy Darryl-everybody needs a friend. Mark loved people. He loved to laugh and he loved life. We leave you with his favorite reminder " life is a gift". Memorial service to be held Saturday the 16 th 11:00 at First Baptist Activity Center. 1939 Independence Blvd. Memorials May be made to UCP 500 Military Cut Off 28405
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -