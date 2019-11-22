|
|
MARK PERRY PHILLIPS Mark Perry Phillips of Carolina Beach, NC passed away peacefully on November 18th, 2019 at the Durham VA Hospice Care Center. He was born on May 27th 1956 in Bethesda, Maryland. Perry was the son of the late Iris Wilton Phillips and Goldie Mae Phillips. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Buddy Phillips. He is survived by three brothers, Jack Phillips of Wilmington, NC, Jim Phillips of Lehigh Acres, Florida, David Phillips of Leland, NC two caring nieces, Deborah Morris Harvey and Karla Phillips among other numerous loved nieces and nephews. Perry was a member of the United States Navy, where he served as a Hospital Corpsman. After his service in the military he was a truck driver both local and long distance. Perry was a former member of the American Legion as well. He was loved by many, family and friends included. Perry was known to be larger than life and to have a big heart. He will be missed by so many. A visitation will be held in his honor at the Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel in Wilmington, NC on Sunday November 24th, 2019 from 2-4pm. Service will be open to all family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Perry's name to the . You may donate by phone at 855-448-3997 or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 22, 2019