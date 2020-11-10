1/1
Mark Steven Heffner
1953 - 2020
MARK STEVEN HEFFNER Mark Steven Heffner, 67 of Wilmington NC passed away unexpectedly on November 7th 2020. Mark was born on July 17, 1953 to Daniel Aaron Heffner and Jane Walker Heffner. After graduating from New Hanover High School he started working at Dupont where he retired in 2010 after 38 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents and high school sweetheart and loving wife of 40 years, Karen Malpass Heffner. Mark lived 1000 years in the 67 calendar years we had with him because he attacked life in a way most people hope for. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life with a firm understanding of what was important and a perfect way of blending both -the simplicity of living a life with those you love and doing what you love with a perfectly tucked in shirt in a pair of shorts. His smile was contagious and a sense of humor loved by all who knew him. His wisdom and advice were always appreciated. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. His absence will be greatly missed but our peace is knowing where he is now and the beautiful reunion it must be, He had a love for golf and he made sure he played twice a week with his golf buddies. He also loved shag dancing and was a member of the Cape Fear Shag Club. Surviving is his daughter, Keyra James (Zack Mohn) of Hampstead NC, Very special granddaughters that he adored, Emma and Alice James, two brothers Dan Heffner (Karen), David Heffner (Annette), nephew Aaron Heffner and niece Haley Heffner. He also leaves behind his loving dance partner and life adventurous girlfriend Karen Neuwirth whom he adored and enjoyed having in his life. The last thing Mark would want is for us to fuss over a fancy service. A graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday November 12th at Oleander Memorial Gardens officiated by Dr. Donnie Lovette. Mark's advice would be, be smart with your money, enjoy the simple things in life because they matter the most. Play a game of golf, soak up the sun and then dance! In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the charity of your choice Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
November 9, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Mark's passing. My husband and I went to school with him and Karen, and my husband also worked with Mark at Dupont. I believe we bought a set of golf clubs from him. A really great guy. Prayers to all the family.
Lucy and Gary Rowe
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mark’s passing. I worked at DuPont also. We worked different shifts, but also worked together some. Last time I saw him was at Buzz’s barber shop. Was a pleasure knowing him. So sorry for your loss. May GOD give the family the peace that passes all understanding.
Buddy Edge
November 9, 2020
Didn't know him well but always a light in the shag community.........a fun loving guy and will be missed by all......special love going out to his special friend and friend of mine, Karen!
anne cunningham
Friend
November 9, 2020
Please know that Mark's family and Karen are in our thoughts and prayers.

May God grant you peace in knowing that Mark is with Him and watching over you.

I will miss playing the birthday game with Mark.
Toni Shields
Friend
November 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Emma has become a part of our family and she and Andrew always spoke with love and adoration about her grandfather.
The Gainus Family.
Gainus Family
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mark was one of a kind. Although had lost touch after leaving DuPont brings a smile to my face thinking of all the times he would crack you up with his quick witted comments.
Larry Hobbs
Friend
November 9, 2020
Keyra, Emma, and Alice I'm so sorry for the loss of your dad and granpa.. much love to you guys.. my thoughts and prayers are with ya'll and all of you're family...
Michelle Coleman
Friend
