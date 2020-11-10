MARK STEVEN HEFFNER Mark Steven Heffner, 67 of Wilmington NC passed away unexpectedly on November 7th 2020. Mark was born on July 17, 1953 to Daniel Aaron Heffner and Jane Walker Heffner. After graduating from New Hanover High School he started working at Dupont where he retired in 2010 after 38 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents and high school sweetheart and loving wife of 40 years, Karen Malpass Heffner. Mark lived 1000 years in the 67 calendar years we had with him because he attacked life in a way most people hope for. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life with a firm understanding of what was important and a perfect way of blending both -the simplicity of living a life with those you love and doing what you love with a perfectly tucked in shirt in a pair of shorts. His smile was contagious and a sense of humor loved by all who knew him. His wisdom and advice were always appreciated. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. His absence will be greatly missed but our peace is knowing where he is now and the beautiful reunion it must be, He had a love for golf and he made sure he played twice a week with his golf buddies. He also loved shag dancing and was a member of the Cape Fear Shag Club. Surviving is his daughter, Keyra James (Zack Mohn) of Hampstead NC, Very special granddaughters that he adored, Emma and Alice James, two brothers Dan Heffner (Karen), David Heffner (Annette), nephew Aaron Heffner and niece Haley Heffner. He also leaves behind his loving dance partner and life adventurous girlfriend Karen Neuwirth whom he adored and enjoyed having in his life. The last thing Mark would want is for us to fuss over a fancy service. A graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday November 12th at Oleander Memorial Gardens officiated by Dr. Donnie Lovette. Mark's advice would be, be smart with your money, enjoy the simple things in life because they matter the most. Play a game of golf, soak up the sun and then dance! In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the charity of your choice
