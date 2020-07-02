1/1
Mark Vernon Brindell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARK VERNON BRINDELL Mark Vernon Brindell died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Raleigh, NC at age 58, one week shy of his 59th birthday. Mark was born in Wilmington, NC on July 4, 1961, the third of four children to Anita and Charles Brindell, Sr. He loved the coast of North Carolina and made a point of visiting various coastal locations at every opportunity, and he also loved to cook for gatherings, whether large or small. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles R Brindell, Sr and his mother, Anita Sabiston (Teeny) Brindell. He is survived by his spouse, David Baker, with whom the past 7 years have been the most fulfilling of his life; his son, Damian, who he loved and was very proud of; two brothers and their spouses, Charles R and Rebecca J Brindell (Dallas, Texas), Walter R and Marcus R Brindell (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida); one sister and her spouse, Julia B and Michael Sapp (Wilmington, North Carolina); uncle and aunt, John M and Betty Brindell (Hickory, North Carolina); aunt, Norma L Sabiston (New Orleans, Louisiana) nieces and nephews, Jennifer Sabiston Brindell (Dallas, Texas) and Katherine Conner Brindell (Dallas, Texas), Hunter Sapp (Wilmington, North Carolina) and Joshua Sapp (Asheville, North Carolina); and numerous cousins, all of whom he loved and took pride in. We are each best known and remembered for our strengths, and Mark will be remembered for his big, open and caring heart, his sweet soul, and his quest to always find happiness in whatever life brought his way. Gifts in Mark's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tn. or to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or any pet rescue organization of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved