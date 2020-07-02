MARK VERNON BRINDELL Mark Vernon Brindell died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Raleigh, NC at age 58, one week shy of his 59th birthday. Mark was born in Wilmington, NC on July 4, 1961, the third of four children to Anita and Charles Brindell, Sr. He loved the coast of North Carolina and made a point of visiting various coastal locations at every opportunity, and he also loved to cook for gatherings, whether large or small. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles R Brindell, Sr and his mother, Anita Sabiston (Teeny) Brindell. He is survived by his spouse, David Baker, with whom the past 7 years have been the most fulfilling of his life; his son, Damian, who he loved and was very proud of; two brothers and their spouses, Charles R and Rebecca J Brindell (Dallas, Texas), Walter R and Marcus R Brindell (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida); one sister and her spouse, Julia B and Michael Sapp (Wilmington, North Carolina); uncle and aunt, John M and Betty Brindell (Hickory, North Carolina); aunt, Norma L Sabiston (New Orleans, Louisiana) nieces and nephews, Jennifer Sabiston Brindell (Dallas, Texas) and Katherine Conner Brindell (Dallas, Texas), Hunter Sapp (Wilmington, North Carolina) and Joshua Sapp (Asheville, North Carolina); and numerous cousins, all of whom he loved and took pride in. We are each best known and remembered for our strengths, and Mark will be remembered for his big, open and caring heart, his sweet soul, and his quest to always find happiness in whatever life brought his way. Gifts in Mark's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, Tn. or to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or any pet rescue organization of the donor's choice.