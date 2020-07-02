1/1
Mark Vernon Brindell
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARK VERNON BRINDELL Mark Vernon Brindell died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Raleigh, NC at age 58, one week shy of his 59th birthday. Mark was born in Wilmington, NC on July 4, 1961, the third of four children to Anita and Charles Brindell, Sr. He loved the coast of North Carolina and made a point of visiting various coastal locations at every opportunity, and he also loved to cook for gatherings, whether large or small. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles R Brindell, Sr and his mother, Anita Sabiston (Teeny) Brindell. He is survived by his spouse, David Baker, with whom the past 7 years have been the most fulfilling of his life; his son, Damian, who he loved and was very proud of; two brothers and their spouses, Charles R and Rebecca J Brindell (Dallas, Texas), Walter R and Marcus R Brindell (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida); one sister and her spouse, Julia B and Michael Sapp (Wilmington, North Carolina); uncle and aunt, John M and Betty Brindell (Hickory, North Carolina); aunt, Norma L Sabiston (New Orleans, Louisiana) nieces and nephews, Jennifer Sabiston Brindell (Dallas, Texas) and Katherine Conner Brindell (Dallas, Texas), Hunter Sapp (Wilmington, North Carolina) and Joshua Sapp (Asheville, North Carolina); and numerous cousins, all of whom he loved and took pride in. We are each best known and remembered for our strengths, and Mark will be remembered for his big, open and caring heart, his sweet soul, and his quest to always find happiness in whatever life brought his way. Gifts in Mark's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tn. or to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or any pet rescue organization of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
9192353337
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 1, 2020
Mark, we will miss you ! Every holiday Mark would send a funny holiday message and stayed close to the family by texting me and wanted mom to know he was thinking about her. Dad loved Mark like his own son , they had a special relationship. Dave, we are always here for you when you need a friend .
The Sabiston Family is thinking about you all as you say goodbye to a brother and uncle. Dottie Sabiston Belletto
Dottie Belletto
July 1, 2020
Dearest Family, We were so heartbroken to hear of Mark's passing. We loved him so much and enjoyed a visit he made to see us in Louisiana not that long ago! He has always stayed in touch and we will miss him. He was a sweet person and very caring! Our hearts go out to each and every one of you and we are sending tight hugs to all of you! Love Norma Jane and Sabiston Family
Norma Sabiston
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved