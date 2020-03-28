|
MARLENE RUTH CLAYSON GOOD Marlene Ruth Clayson Good, 86, died on March 21, 2020. She was born in Rochester, New York and lived most of her life in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63+ years, Robert F. Good and daughter Kathleen E. Good. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Laurie Good Kennedy (Robert Patrick Kennedy), daughter, Robin Lynn Good, daughter, Amy Good Zengel (John A. Zengel), and son,Robert McKinley Good (Melissa Belanger Good). Marlene is also survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Scott Kennedy (Katie Baker Kennedy), Janet Kennedy Pantermakis (George Pantermakis), Kimberley Kennedy, Elizabeth Zengel, August Zengel, Hannah Zengel, Julia Good, and Clayson Good. In addition, she had great grandchildren: Avrie, Lucas, Bryson, Kendra, and Leah. In lieu of flowers Marlene was a supporter of St. Jude's, PBS, and the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2020