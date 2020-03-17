|
MARLON BORDEAUX Marlon Douglas Bordeaux, Sr. age 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born February 27, 1935 in Columbus County, NC to David Jay and Winnie Mae Bordeaux who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Bordeaux, a daughter, Tammy and six brothers. He was a faithful member of Prosper Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He retired from International Paper with over 40 years of service. He was well respected in the church and community. He is survived by his son: Marlon "Dougal" Bordeaux, Jr. and his wife Mary Beth, his daughter: Kendra Bordeaux Malpass and her husband, Jeffrey Malpass, and four grandchildren: English McLamb, Darla Bordeaux, Jeb "Tuck" Malpass, and Jax Malpass, and his brother in law: Fredrick Kornegay, and the families of Ricky Bordeaux and Teri Coyle. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 at Prosper Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Eddie Watts and Pastor Rory Thigpen officiating. Burial will follow at the Ellis Peterson Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2020