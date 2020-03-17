Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlon Bordeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlon Bordeaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlon Bordeaux Obituary
MARLON BORDEAUX Marlon Douglas Bordeaux, Sr. age 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born February 27, 1935 in Columbus County, NC to David Jay and Winnie Mae Bordeaux who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Bordeaux, a daughter, Tammy and six brothers. He was a faithful member of Prosper Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He retired from International Paper with over 40 years of service. He was well respected in the church and community. He is survived by his son: Marlon "Dougal" Bordeaux, Jr. and his wife Mary Beth, his daughter: Kendra Bordeaux Malpass and her husband, Jeffrey Malpass, and four grandchildren: English McLamb, Darla Bordeaux, Jeb "Tuck" Malpass, and Jax Malpass, and his brother in law: Fredrick Kornegay, and the families of Ricky Bordeaux and Teri Coyle. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 at Prosper Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Eddie Watts and Pastor Rory Thigpen officiating. Burial will follow at the Ellis Peterson Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -