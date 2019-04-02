Home

Obituary

MARQUITA ROBERTSON DUNCAN Marquita Robertson Duncan, 81, of Wallace, NC died Friday, March 29, 2019 at UNC Healthcare, Eden. Mrs. Duncan was born in Stokes County on August 12, 1937 the daughter of Jesse and Dulcie (Bryant) Robertson. Marquita was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wallace and a retired legal secretary. She is survived by her husband: Arnold Duncan, Sr; two sons: Gene Duncan, Jr. and fiancee', Angie Roberts of High Point, NC and Todd Duncan of Eden, NC. The funeral will be Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Rocky River Baptist Church, 4436 Siler City-Snow Camp Road, Siler City with Rev. Greg Burriss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Wallace, 408 West Main Street, Wallace, NC 28466. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019
