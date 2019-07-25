Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Drish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Fay Hunt Drish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Fay Hunt Drish Obituary
MARSHA FAY HUNT DRISH Marsha Fay Hunt Drish, 69, of Wilmington, NC, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center. She was born on February 24, 1950 and was the daughter of George F. Hunt, Jr. and Elsie Delamar Hunt. Surviving are two sons, John M. Drish, Jr and wife Melanie, and Michael Sel Drish; one daughter, Rebecca F. Drish and husband Nicholas Eady; four grandchildren, Whitni Drish Leedy and husband Jason, John M. Drish, III, Selbie L. Drish, and Jaxon Barrett Drish; and one great-grandchild, Bryson B. Leedy. Marsha was a beloved Mom and Memaw, always within reach of her children. She had a great love of the outdoors, enjoyed basking in the sun and boating, gardening, time spent in the yard, mountain vacations, and had a deep love for corvettes, collecting, and animals. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Following the service burial will be in Oleander Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.