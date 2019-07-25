|
MARSHA FAY HUNT DRISH Marsha Fay Hunt Drish, 69, of Wilmington, NC, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center. She was born on February 24, 1950 and was the daughter of George F. Hunt, Jr. and Elsie Delamar Hunt. Surviving are two sons, John M. Drish, Jr and wife Melanie, and Michael Sel Drish; one daughter, Rebecca F. Drish and husband Nicholas Eady; four grandchildren, Whitni Drish Leedy and husband Jason, John M. Drish, III, Selbie L. Drish, and Jaxon Barrett Drish; and one great-grandchild, Bryson B. Leedy. Marsha was a beloved Mom and Memaw, always within reach of her children. She had a great love of the outdoors, enjoyed basking in the sun and boating, gardening, time spent in the yard, mountain vacations, and had a deep love for corvettes, collecting, and animals. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Following the service burial will be in Oleander Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 25, 2019