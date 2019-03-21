|
MARTHA ANNE MOREFIELD CULBRETH May 15, 1948 - March 19, 2019 On March 19, 2019, Martha Morefield Culbreth attained the fulfillment of her lifelong desire and purpose and entered into the glorious healing presence of her God and His Son, her Savior, Jesus. Martha had been living at home at 315 Winfield Drive, Clyde, NC, since 2009. She and her family resided at 5509 Chelon Avenue, Wilmington, NC, in the Tyndall subdivision from 1989 to 1991. Those of you who knew Martha in one or more of the stages of her life, must have at least sometimes wondered how someone so kind and caring and involved in the lives of others could have seemingly disappeared with no notice. As in the case of mysteries of this life when one of God's special beloved children is beset with a devastating illness, Martha became totally disabled with a serious, rapidly-progressive brain disorder that left her body in order but deprived her of every function that depends on cognitive abilities. The onset began suddenly in the late 1990's and by the very early 2000's she was deprived of all of life's activities except the involuntary ones. Martha was a faithful, unswerving, undoubting, believer in the God of the Bible, in her Lord, Jesus, and in the Holy Spirit, who were the active, indelible essential core and foundation of her life and very being. Through difficult times, her faith and belief never once wavered. As a result, I believe, during all these years of complete disability, she almost never seemed to be in pain or discomfort, sad or afraid, or feel alone or abandoned. The one thing I believe she retained was an innate awareness and assurance that the promises that she would never be left or forsaken were always reliable. A very special thanks to her many loving, dedicated caregivers in New Jersey and North Carolina who gave so much of themselves; we will always be grateful for their service which allowed Martha to remain in the peaceful, comfortable, reassuring settings of her own home. Martha is survived by her dedicated, faithful and loving husband, Michael, of 47 years who cared for her tirelessly and faithfully until the very end; her daughters Anna and Chrissie; granddaughter Georgia Perris; sister Barbara Watkins, sister-in-law Brenda Morefield; numerous nieces, nephew and cousins. Predeceasing Martha were her parents R.E.L (Bob) and Lucille Morefield of Winston Salem, and her brother Bobby. All praise to our God, Martha is once again happy and whole, more than ever before! A memorial service will be held at the Reynolda Road location of Salem Funerals and Cremations in Winston-Salem, NC at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22 with graveside service to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2019