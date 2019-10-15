|
MARTHA BARBEE HODNETT Martha Barbee Hodnett, 99, of Richlands passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Wilmington. She is survived by her son, George Jr., and wife, Belvidere, of Wilmington. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Richlands. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Martha will be laid to rest in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martha's name may be made to First Baptist Church of Richlands. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 15, 2019