Martha Russell
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church
2901 Chestnut St
Wilmington, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church
2901 Chestnut St
Wilmington, NC
Martha Elizabeth Russell


1941 - 2019
Martha Elizabeth Russell Obituary
MARTHA ELIZABETH RUSSELL Martha Elizabeth Russell, 78, went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 27, 2019 while surrounded by her loved ones at home. Along with her husband of 50 years, William F. Russell, Sr., they raised 8 children: Robin Williams, Dottie Craig, William Russell, Jr., Dean Russell, Kim Allen, Tina Newell, Renea Coates and Janice Russell. They also had 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind 2 brothers, John Kelly and Ronny Kelly and a large extended family. She is best known for her love of Jesus and others and was known for always saying "Jesus and I love you." She lived her entire life in service for Christ and her Church and was a faithful member of Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church. God has welcomed another beautiful Angel home. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2901 Chestnut St., Wilmington. The family will receive visitors one hour prior, beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Shipyard Blvd. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019
