|
|
MARTHA EZZELL Martha Oliver Ezzell, 81, of Carolina Beach went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Timmonsville, SC on September 15, 1938 to Samuel Foster and Grace Denham Oliver. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Norwood Ezzell, son Kevin Ezzell and sister Sylvia Toth. She is survived by her son/grandson Brandon Ezzell, daughter Shari Ezzell and husband Billy Eason, , grandchildren; Tyler Eason, Hunter Eason, Grace Eason, siblings; Crystal Desforges, Hilda Robinson, Phyllis Oliver, Foster Oliver, and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Martha was a smart, beautiful, hardworking, self-employed business woman for many years, and proud of being an Eastern Star and Regional Property Manager. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will be 2pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the chapel at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Memories and condolences may be share with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 2, 2019