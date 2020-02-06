|
|
MARTHA HOLDFORD Martha Wells Holdford, 92 of Wilmington, NC went to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020. She was born in Wilmington on October 18, 1927 at James Walker Community Hospital to Elizabeth Rebecca Wells, her beloved mother. She spent her childhood days attending William Hooper School. She was loved by her family, but mostly by her grandmother. Her grandmother had a great influence on Martha. She taught her about life, how to treat others, and having faith in God. Martha would babysit and take care of children as a young person. She went to school until the 9th grade, and then started doing odd jobs to support the family. As she became a young adult, she started working at X-Department store and other retail stores in downtown Wilmington. During this time she was introduced to Mr. James Curtis Holdford, who was in the US Army. They began to date, correspond by mail and then in the year of 1954 he proposed to Martha in his mother's house on Woodlawn Ave around Greenfeild Lake in Wilmington. They were wed on November 7, 1954 at his sister's house. Martha began a great adventure after her wedding. Because James Curtis Holdford was in the US Army it involved moving to different states, not knowing how long you would be in certain location. Mr. and Mrs. James Holdford were living in Columbia, SC where he was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC in 1955, she was expecting her first child, and on December 16, 1955 she gave birth to their son, James Robert Holdford. After that time in Columbia, SC they were sent by Uncle Sam to Texas, Oklahoma, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and 2.5 years in Baumholder, Germany. During those times in the 60s she was strong and persevered to take care of her family. When her husband left the military and went into the hospitality field, she helped him any way she could. They were a team. Just like in the military they moved to three new places and Martha was able to adapt to a new location and make the house a home. In 1988 they both came back to Wilmington and retired, and did volunteer work. In 1990s she traveled him to military reunions across the country. She never met a stranger. In the summer of 2008 her husband passed away. The love of her live was gone, but she held on to her faith in God to sustain her. Her son moved in to be with her and take care of her as her health began to decline. She loved traveling, reading the Bible, going to church, her pets; Charcoal, Sean, and Tabby, listening to the birds, listening to Christian music and country music (as I would later find out), and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Curtis Holdford on August 1, 2008 She is survived by her son, James Robert Holdford, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be from 6-8pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral will be 11am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 or in her name to a . Memories and condolences may be share at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020