Martha Hufham Rivenbark
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTHA HUFHAM RIVENBARK Martha Hufham Rivenbark, age 77, of Cornelius, NC, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Wilmington, NC on December 1, 1942, the daughter of Hubert Stratton Hufham and Louise Bolton Hufham. Martha is survived by her husband, Arthur Jackson Rivenbark of Cornelius, brother Reuben Hufham and his wife Genie of Charlotte, and her children, Scott Rivenbark and wife Jane of Roanoke, VA, Susan Schorer of Alpharetta, GA and Kelly Mandeville and husband Matthew of Richmond, VA; grandchildren Kathryne and Sarah Rivenbark, Connor, Riley, and Rachel Schorer, and Ella and Jackson Mandeville. After graduating from New Hanover High School in Wilmington in 1960, Martha and Jack were married in Wilmington on August 19, 1961. After a few years Martha and Jack lived in Florence, SC, Raleigh, NC and then relocated to Greensboro, NC where they raised three children and lived for 32 years. In 1999 Martha and Jack moved to Cornelius, NC and spent the next 20 years overlooking and spending time on Lake Norman. She and Jack enjoyed 58 successful years of marriage. It was a lifelong dream of Martha's to obtain higher education in the medical field, so after her children were well established, Martha entered pharmacy school at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Being distinguished as UNC's oldest pharmacy student, she graduated on July 24, 1996. She obtained one of the highest scores on the NC Board of Pharmacy ever made. After a brief period as a staff pharmacist at Kroger in Greensboro, she worked for Wal-Mart and retired at the end of 2017 after 20 years of service. Martha was a long-time member of both Temple Baptist Church in Wilmington and Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. Martha loved life, her family, and spending as much time at Wrightsville Beach as possible. She also had a deep love of snow skiing, and made numerous family trips to Snowshoe, WV and her favorites, Vail and Snowmass, CO. She will be dearly missed. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, followed by a public graveside in Greenlawn Memorial Park at 3:00 pm. Donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Love you Mom - her family. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Inurnment
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 3, 2020
Martha was a great friend and I loved our girl trips, bike riding on the beach or just enjoying sunshine and working with her.
Patricia Potts
Friend
June 3, 2020
I didn't know Martha, my loss, she sounds like a very special person in everything she did! I know this will be a sad loss to the family! God bless all of you! A Caring Person's, from Wilmington, NC
Peggy Singleton
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved