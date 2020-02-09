|
MARTHA KATHARINE H. GREGORY Martha Katharine H. Gregory of Wilmington, NC passed away on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at the age of 94. The daughter of Gaylord and Purnell Harryman, Martha was born in Roanoke, VA on April 25, 1925. On March 1, 1947 she married the love of her life, Paul. Together they raised seven children. He passed away in 2012. Martha was a woman of many talents. She was a wonderful seamstress, having made many clothes for her daughters and granddaughters. Martha was almost famous for the hundreds of Christmas bells, Christmas stockings, and dish cloths that she knitted for family and friends. She loved to play games and cards, especially bridge. She played in two bridge clubs until a few weeks ago when she became ill. She was the last original member of the "Pine Street" bridge club that began over 60 years ago. It was very appropriate that she passed away on her bridge day. Martha was a multi-tasker before it was cool. She could read, knit, watch TV, and carry on a conversation all at the same time! Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul E. Gregory, daughter Kay Gregory McIntire, sisters June Timmerman and Waltine Fondren, half-sister Sandra Hatcher, and grandson-in-law Sean Laver. She is survived by her children: Gene Gregory (Dianne) of Germantown, TN; Purnell Edwards (Bobby); Anna Marie Turner (Allan); Ned Gregory (Debbie); Beth Lanier (Jef); Alan Gregory (Pam); and son-in-law Ken McIntire, all of Wilmington. "Grandmartha" is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Kate Struntz (DJ); Anna Clark (Ben), Abby Laver; Rachel Enochs (Greg); Laura King (Jeremiah); Molly Milliken; and Katie Gregory, all of Wilmington. Also Jason Gregory (Sarah) of Annapolis, MD; Sarah Wharton (Seth) of New York, NY; Brooks McIntire of Folly Beach, SC; Paul McIntire of Stanford, CT; Meg Brewer (Chad) of New Bern, NC; Gregory Turner (Emma) of Raleigh, NC; Amanda Brewer (Coburn) of Holly Springs, NC; and Parker Gregory of Washington, DC. Additionally, she is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, half-sister Judy Lawhorne, and half-brother Chris Hylton (Gail). A memorial service will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church. 1013 Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM. The family will greet guests in the church after the service. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to the . The family wishes to thank all of Martha's many friends and relatives for their outpouring of love and support. We also appreciate the outstanding efforts and kindness from the many medical and other professionals at NHRMC and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare we encountered during Martha's recent illness. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020