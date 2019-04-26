|
MARTHA KEIM HARDING GARMAN Martha Keim Harding Garman, Wilmington, North Carolina died peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born February 19, 1926 in Elkins, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Verl Keim and Blanche Baker Keim then adopted and raised after her parent's death by William E. (Poppa) Harding and Harriet Hay Harding. She was pre-deceased by Verl Keim, Blanche Baker Keim, William E. Harding, Harriet Hay Harding, Verl Kenneth Keim, Jr, Betty Jean Keim Bennett Kennedy, Ernest L. Pritt, William H. Garman, William W. Pritt, and special friend, Frank A. Orban, Jr. Survived by her daughter, Peggy D. Pritt, Wilmington, NC, Stepdaughter, Sandra Garman Cline, Somerset, PA, and three grandsons, Brandon Raber (Beijing, China), Brett Raber and Joshua Raber, Wilmington, NC. Her formal education included a BA from Penn State and MSW from the University of Maryland. Martha contributed to society as a school teacher at Salisbury Elk-Lick High School, a counselor at the Somerset State Hospital, and retired as the Executive Director for the Office of the Aging in Somerset County. She and husband, Bill, retired to North Carolina. She continued to work at the Gift Shop at Cape Fear Hospital, then Measurements Incorporated, and a reader for Construction Data Corporation. She volunteered as a tutor at several schools and, also at the Good Shepard Kitchen. Mom left her loving imprint on her children, grandchildren, and her dear friends. In respect of her wishes, no funeral service is planned, however, a memorial service will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, she would like donations made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Carolina Boxer Rescue, or a favorite non-profit.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2019