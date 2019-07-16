|
MARTHA SCARBORO RHEM Martha Scarboro Rhem passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington, NC on Saturday July 13, 2019. She was born in Wake County on October 15, 1930 to the late Charles Robert Scarboro and Martha Elizabeth Bayliss Scarboro. She was a devoted member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church where she served as teacher and UMW president. Martha retired with 25 years of service from E.I. Dupont after heading several positions at Kinston, NC, Wilmington, NC and Charleston, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Debby Rhem Hines (Ira) of Wilmington, NC; her two granddaughters, Shannon Ormsby Hufham (Mike) and Lesley Ormsby Fay (Chris) all of Wilmington, NC as well as 6 great grandchildren all in Wilmington; and her sister, Mary Sue Horton of Knightdale, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Rhem Jr. and her brothers Charles Scarboro, Jr, Richard Scarboro and her twin brother Willard Scarboro. Martha loved her family, church family, friends and neighbors and was known by all who loved her as "Bamma". She was an avid reader and loved to shop with her "girls". In lieu of flowers, family requests a donation to Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in Martha's memory. A private graveside service will be held with family at Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family welcomes any who want to attend the memorial service on Thursday July 18th at 2:00 pm, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 409 South Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC, 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 16, 2019