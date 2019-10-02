|
|
MARTHA STARKE PARKS Our beloved Martha Starke "Puggy" or "Nanny" Parks passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her parents Louise and R. I. Starke, husband S. D. Parks, son Thomas "Tommy" and daughter Nancy Parks; brothers Francis, Elmer, and Monroe Starke. She is survived by daughters Sue P. Reddick and husband, Gordon "Dee", and Lynne P. Duncan. She was blessed with grandchildren Daniel and wife, Claire, Laura, Gordon, and Meredith Reddick; Sarah, Julia, and Sam Duncan; great-grandsons Wiley and Graham Reddick. Her sister Lou S. Teeter, her family and nephew Mac Starke and wife, Jean, were very close to her. One of her favorite past times was rocking on the porch at SPAPII while visiting with family and neighbors. Nanny was an avid App State supporter and will be dearly missed by her tailgate and stadium family and friends. The family thanks Dr. Rudyk and staff, and the staff of Bradley Creek Healthcare, 3rd floor Cape Fear Hospital and Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their kind and loving care. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Thomas I. Parks Endowment Scholarship Fund Appalachian State University Foundation P.O. Box 32014 Boone, NC 28608-2014 GO APP! Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 2, 2019